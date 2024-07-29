LRI Investments LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,372,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after buying an additional 1,105,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after buying an additional 840,103 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Stephens raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $43.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.