LRI Investments LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 56,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $91.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

