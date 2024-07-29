LRI Investments LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $47,536.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,455 shares of company stock worth $9,410,466 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

