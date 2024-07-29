LRI Investments LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCMG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

GCMG opened at $11.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

