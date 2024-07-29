LRI Investments LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.83 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

