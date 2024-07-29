LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $55,362.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,020.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $55,362.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,020.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,068 shares of company stock worth $2,813,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.