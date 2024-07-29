LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $290.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.93. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

