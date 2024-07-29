LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $78.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $955.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

