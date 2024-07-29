LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,517,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $171.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $171.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

