LRI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

TMUS opened at $175.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $185.42.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $23,598,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,389,128 shares of company stock worth $746,536,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

