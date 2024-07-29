LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $151.00 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $151.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average is $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

