LRI Investments LLC Purchases New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after buying an additional 743,833 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PYPL opened at $58.29 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

