LRI Investments LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 34.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 115,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $283.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $283.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

