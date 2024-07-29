LRI Investments LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 293.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $670,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

