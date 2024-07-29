LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 239.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 292,475 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,619,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,641,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 108,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

