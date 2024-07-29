LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 159.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after buying an additional 840,167 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 978,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,377 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,064 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

