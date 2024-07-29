LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $2,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $153.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.35. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.64 and a 12-month high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

