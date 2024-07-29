LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Magna International by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after buying an additional 289,105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 667,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 189,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,695 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MGA shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Magna International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore reduced their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Magna International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MGA stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

