LRI Investments LLC Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.74.

MDB opened at $253.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

