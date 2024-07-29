LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of LTC Properties worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LTC opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.75%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

