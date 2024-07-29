Lucid Group (LCID) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LCID stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

