Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Truist Financial

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $415.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $416.26.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

