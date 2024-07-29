Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.49.

LUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.08 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.91.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 189.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

