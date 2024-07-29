Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.