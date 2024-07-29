Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,366 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marqeta Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marqeta

About Marqeta

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.