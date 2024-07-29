Marriott International (MAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $236.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.90 and its 200 day moving average is $241.97. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.59.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

