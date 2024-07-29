Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY24 guidance at $7.45-8.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.450-8.160 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $85.46 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

