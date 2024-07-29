Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRTN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Marten Transport

Marten Transport Price Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In related news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Marten Transport by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 88.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.