Mastercard (MA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $438.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $407.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.23.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,720,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,758,080. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.