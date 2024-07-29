Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,553,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Materion worth $336,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Materion by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Materion by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTRN opened at $120.55 on Monday. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

