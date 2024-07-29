Maxim Group Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $138.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.79.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $119.74 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

