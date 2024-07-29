Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of Maximus worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 1,445.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 8,288.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Maximus in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $92.52 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

