McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $295.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.81.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $252.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.52. The company has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.4% during the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

