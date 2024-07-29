MediaAlpha (MAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. MediaAlpha has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. MediaAlpha’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MediaAlpha to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $14.75 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $971.14 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on MediaAlpha

Insider Buying and Selling at MediaAlpha

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.