MediaAlpha (MAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. MediaAlpha has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. MediaAlpha’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MediaAlpha to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MediaAlpha Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $14.75 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $971.14 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at MediaAlpha
In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $49,206,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
