Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 515,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,080.5 days.

Merck KGaA Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MKGAF opened at $177.26 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $193.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.30.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.18). Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck KGaA will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

