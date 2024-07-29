Mesa Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0018 per share by the energy company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Mesa Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 72.0% per year over the last three years.
Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of MTR stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $15.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.63. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $23.55.
About Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
