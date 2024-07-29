Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $10.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MTD)

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $10.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.99. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $40.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s FY2026 earnings at $50.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,450.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,415.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,318.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,684,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,132,891,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile



Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

