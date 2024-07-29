MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MillerKnoll Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,342,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,891,000 after acquiring an additional 593,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,111,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,987,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,519,000 after purchasing an additional 226,792 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

