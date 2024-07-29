Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TIGO shares. HSBC lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

TIGO stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

