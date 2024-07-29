Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIGO. HSBC lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

