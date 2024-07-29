Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.49% of Modine Manufacturing worth $372,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MOD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $120.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

