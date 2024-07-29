Modiv Industrial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of -884.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.
Modiv Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of MDV stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 million, a P/E ratio of -31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
