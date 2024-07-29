Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Molten Ventures VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Molten Ventures VCT stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Monday. Molten Ventures VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of £106.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4,400.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 44.95.

Featured Articles

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

