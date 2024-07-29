MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Up 57.2% in July

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,300 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the June 30th total of 630,400 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,592,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,002,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,133. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at $1,776,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 500.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at $3,742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $70.23 on Monday. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $738.82 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

