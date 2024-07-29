MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $726,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $44.77 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

