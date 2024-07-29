Morgan Stanley Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $75.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DexCom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 40.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76. DexCom has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.