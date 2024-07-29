Morgan Stanley Lowers STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.56.

NYSE STM opened at $33.99 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

