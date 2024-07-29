Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,527,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 279,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after buying an additional 138,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,060.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 97,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $6,277,610 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $95.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

