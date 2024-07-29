N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Up 17%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 2,267,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 1,029,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).
N4 Pharma Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of -0.07.
About N4 Pharma
N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
