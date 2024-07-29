Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. Navient has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Read Our Latest Report on NAVI

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.